US: Kanye West Holds Bizarre Election Rally in South Carolina

West's intentions to become president remain intact despite last week's rumors about the U.S. rapper's withdrawal from November elections.

The U.S. new presidential candidate Kanye West Sunday offered his first rally amid astonishment from the audience for his strange behavior, as he ended up angry, throwing wild proposals and crying in front of the audience.

The rally took place at the convention center in Charleston (South Carolina) and was broadcast on Youtube and local radio stations.

The convention center was not set up for the occasion. The candidate did not use microphones and had to silence the audience on several occasions.

''And God says if you fvck with my vision, I'm gonna fvck with yours''



West arrived on stage with a bulletproof vest and a shaved 2020 on the back of his head. Spectators were also shocked when the rapper burst into tears remembering when he asked his wife Kim Kardashian to interrupt her first pregnancy.

"I almost killed my daughter," the rapper said as he acknowledged that although abortion should be legal, each woman must receive US$1 million for every pregnancy.

On gun possession, West said, "shooting pistols is fun. If we stop having them, other countries could invade the U.S. and enslave its population."

Experts question the candidate's mental health by pointing out that he may be suffering from a bipolar outbreak.