El Salvador Extends State of Emergency Due to Covid-19

The Salvadorean Legislative Assembly extended the state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic until April 16, a new reported has revealed.

During the extension, the deputies will draw up a new legal project that is in line with the real needs generated by the pandemic.

The legal body will also review fundamental issues to be monitored during the exceptional situation caused by the virus, such as human rights and compliance with codes of ethics.

This government decision takes into account the current circumstances of the Central American country, with 137 positive cases and 6 deaths due to COVID.

Les comparto el hilo del Decreto Ejecutivo 19.



Desde las 00:00 horas del día martes 14 de abril, nuestro país se regirá por estas medidas sanitarias.



Básicamente es la misma cuarentena, con las mismas sanciones, más lo que anunciamos en los últimos días. https://t.co/FQD1FZEff4 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 14, 2020

"From 00:00 hours on Tuesday, April 14, our country will be governed by these health measures. It is basically the same quarantine, with the same sanctions, plus what we announced in the last few days."



As a result of the increase in infections of the coronavirus, the Salvadoran government ordered that as of this Tuesday people can only go out on the streets if they wear a mask.

However, it is forbidden to go out if it is not strictly necessary. If people fail to comply with that order, they will be taken to a penitentiary. ​​​​​

President Nayib Bukele announced on his social media account that there are companies that are not complying with the health closure order and this Monday they started working again.

"If the government does so, the closure will be permanent and all their permits will be revoked," Bukele added.