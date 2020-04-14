Africa's COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 816, 15,249 Confirmed Cases

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent reached 816 as the number of confirmed cases hit 15,249 across the continent as of Tuesday.

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent reached 816 as the number of confirmed cases hit 15,249 across the continent as of Tuesday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Tuesday also revealed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 14,524 on Monday to 15,249 as of Tuesday morning.

The death toll due to the pandemic across the continent also climbed from 788 on Monday to 816 as of Tuesday, according to the Africa CDC.

Figures from the Africa CDC also show that amid the spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries include South Africa with 2,272 confirmed cases, Egypt with 2,190 confirmed cases, Algeria with 1,914 confirmed cases, and Morocco with 1,763 confirmed cases.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that some 2,895 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths, in which Northern African countries have so far registered more than 6,625 positive COVID-19 cases as well as 619 deaths due to the pandemic.

The African Union, through Africa CDC, has already activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27.

The Africa CDC had also developed its third Incident Action Plan that covers the period from March 16 to April 15.