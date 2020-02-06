Sanders Claims Victory in Iowa With 97 Percent of Precincts In

Surveys indicate that Sanders is also the favorite in other internal election processes coming to the Democratic Party, in states like New Hampshire and others.

The office of Senator Bernie Sanders reported the victory of the candidate in the caucus of the Democratic Party in Iowa, almost completely wiping out Pete Buttigieg's narrow lead in state delegate equivalents while extending his popular vote lead to more than 2,500 votes.

After projecting late Wednesday that Buttigieg would "very likely" emerge victorious from the Iowa debacle, the New York Times drastically changed its prediction following the latest results, giving Sanders a 54% probability of winning the caucus hours after stating such an outcome was "barely possible."

Surveys indicate that Sanders is also the favorite in other internal election processes coming for the Democratic Party, in states like New Hampshire and others. Among the reasons for its success we can point out Joe Biden's collapse in the polls following the controversy generated by the aforementioned impeachment.

"We are on the path to victory," Misty Rebik, Sanders' Iowa state director, said about Sanders' victory.

Just as in Iowa, our grassroots supporters have knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors in New Hampshire, and that is how we are going to win here next Tuesday. Live town hall in Derry, NH: https://t.co/9HIu5UXNCJ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 5, 2020

Analysts explains Sanders' late surge to his strength in Iowa's "satellite caucuses," which were held in locations both within and outside the state to accommodate Iowans unable to attend the regularly scheduled caucuses Monday night.

"This was the first year the party hosted satellite caucuses, and no other campaign seems to have invested serious resources in turning those voters out," The Intercept's Ryan Grim reported late Wednesday, positing that the satellite caucus results "could tip the balance" to Sanders.

As Times reporter Lisa Lerer put it in response to the new results which dropped Thursday morning: "The Sanders push to organize these new 'satellite caucuses' is paying off. They pushed for caucuses in mosques, heavily Latino areas, and universities."

Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead in New Hampshire ahead of the state's primary on Tuesday, according to a new poll of registered Democrats and independent voters. See the full results. https://t.co/9pnH1qsokh — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 6, 2020

"We're winning by turning out a multi-racial working class coalition, sending a message to the rest of the country that this is how to defeat Donald Trump," Rebik said Wednesday. "While many overlooked our efforts, we kept our heads down and did the hard work of reaching out to as many new caucus-goers as possible."

She added that this momentum "will carry us forward into New Hampshire, Super Tuesday, and eventually, defeating Donald Trump."

The Iowa caucuses attract the attention of the entire country as this is the first state to vote. These data serve as a thermometer to understand where the intention to vote goes towards the presidential elections, which will be held in November of this year.