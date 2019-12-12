Russia Shows Concern for Julian Assange's Health

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova said Thursday that the health reports of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cause serious concern.

The health situation of Julian Assange, who is being held in London, worsens while he is awaiting extradition to the United States, warned Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova.

Assange is seriously ill because he has no medical assistance or good nutrition, in addition to alleged psychological torture, the Russian official reported.

"The situation created around him testifies to the violation by the Western world of every imaginable law and rule that guarantees the freedom and security of journalists," Zajárova added.

In addition, he noted that this is a true lynching towards a person who is dedicated to real journalism.

#Zajárova: Londres hace caso omiso de la amenaza que se cierne sobre la vida y la salud de J.Assange. La situación creada en torno a él testimonia la violación por el mundo occidental de todas las leyes y reglas imaginables que garantizan la libertad y seguridad a los periodistas pic.twitter.com/fDLHNK7EjT — MAE de Rusia ���� (@mae_rusia) 12 de diciembre de 2019

# Zajárova: London ignores the threat that hangs over the life and health of J. Assassge. The situation created around him testifies to the violation by the western world of all imaginable laws and rules that guarantee freedom and security for journalists

Russia's concern adds to that of specialists from England and other European countries, who have stated that Assange needs to be transferred to a medical center with qualified personnel to examine their physical and mental health status.

"Mr. Assange's situation is critical. We believe that his extradition to the US is unfounded and illegal. Assange is being held in the London jail under conditions that contradict essential human rights," said the head of the international legal team of Assange, Baltasar Garzón.

Assange's father, Mr. John Shipton, also expressed concern about his son's health and at the time said he fears he may die in jail after the physical and mental conditions he suffers.

In June 2012 Julian Assange, took refuge in the embassy of Ecuador based in England to evade his extradition to the United States.

The WikiLeaks founder is currently under extradition request by the US authorities for an espionage charge for showing the world the secret activities of the US army in Iraq and Afghanistan.