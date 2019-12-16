Venezuela Allocates 76 Percent of Budget to Social Investment

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela reviewed the aggressions against the national economy, pointing out that it has suffered due to the blockade imposed by the United States.

The Venezuelan government will allocate 75.9 percent of the 2020 budget to social investment, which places the country as a benchmark in the search for protection and the fair distribution of income, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Monday.

The Venezuelan official presented this Monday to the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) and other authorities to the draft national budget for 2020, which provides 404 development projects.

"It will be a social protection budget, focused on the National System platform, a social equality budget," she said.

In addition, she said that thanks to the 2019 budget, Venezuela ranks second on the Gini Coefficient with a score 0.37. This means that Venezuela is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to social equality.

Rodriguez added that the budget will also pay attention to basic services, infrastructure and production.

She said that it is a budget destined to break the racist model imposed on the nation with right-wing governments and that it is considered a victory against the financial blockade imposed by the United States.

"It is miraculous that we, the Bolivarian Revolution, can guarantee medicines and food to the Venezuelan people," he said.