Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: Workers Protest Over New Electric Service Management
  • EPA members working in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2019.

    EPA members working in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2019. | Photo: EFE

Published 14 July 2020
Luma Energy will be in charge of managing contracts, providing billing and collection services.

Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (EPA) workers Tuesday demonstrated in different cities to reject an electricity management contract signed with a consortium.

RELATED:

Trump Suggested To Sell Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Demonstrations took place on different bridges in San Juan, Ponce, Mayagüez, Caguas, Yauco, Arecibo and Carolina.

Protesters displayed banners condemning the deal signed between the Luma Energy company and EPA, which allegedly won’t recognize collective agreements and workers' rights.

EPA declared bankruptcy in 2017. Since then, electricity has been an ongoing issue in Puerto Rico's economy.

As stated in the contract, Luma Energy will be in charge of managing contracts, providing billing and collection services, among other aspects.

Antonio Lucchetti Autonomous District (DAAL) President Humberto Morales stressed the negative impact the deal has for the Puerto Rican people.

“We show our indignation about the increase in rates THAT arose from the contract. The deal could become effective in December and it will be harmful to the people,” Morales said.

Besides, EPA’s Retiree Association President Johny Rodríguez called for a Wednesday demonstration to demand the contract annulment.

Luma Energy Vice-President Mario Hurtado, however, said that his company intends to hire "thousands of people who are current EPA employees."

"We are required by law to respect the workers' rights, and we will do so," he stressed.

Puerto Rico Electric service rates Workers rights

Humberto Morales Johny Rodríguez

UTIER - El Nuevo Dia - Metro
by teleSUR/ la-JF
