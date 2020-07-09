'People Are Dying From COVID-19 in Puerto Rico' Rapper Says

So far, Puerto Rico has reported 159 deaths, 95 of which are probably related to the pandemic.

Puerto Rico’s rapper Pedro Vazquez, mostly known as PJ Sin Suela, denounced that the people are dying from COVID-19 in his country.

"People are dying from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico", PJ Sin Suela said and assured that he is seeing it with their own eyes.

"The people take care of the people. Take your measures and do not be irresponsible like the government is... Wear masks and respect social distancing... Do not be irresponsible and stay in self-quarantine," stressed Vazquez, who graduated from medical school before pursuing a musical career in 2015.

PJ Sin Suela is not the only Puerto Rican artist warning about the COVID-19 threat. Recently, Rene Perez, known professionally as Residente, asked Governor Wanda Vazquez to confirm whether it is possible to close the Luis Muñoz airport to avoid more infections.

Puerto Rico was already crushed by a debt crisis from Wall Street vulture funds before recent hurricanes & earthquakes. Now COVID-19 has brought the island’s economy to its knees. I told @VP Pence in April: the Trump admin must not fail Puerto Rico again. https://t.co/7yjNVYf8H5 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 9, 2020

On Thursday, the Puerto Rican Health Department reported that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased to 147, which means 20 more people than Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, 64 people died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases increased from 28 to 61.

