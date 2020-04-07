Puerto Rico: The Number of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Reaches 573

Despite the precautions taken, the coronavirus has infected 10 Puerto Rican doctors so far.​​​​​​​

Puerto Rico’s Health Department Tuesday announced that the number of positive cases for COVID-19 has reached 573 so far, 23 of which have died.

One of the deceased was a 79-year-old woman who died in a hospital in the Mayagüez region. A 40-year-old man also died and became the Caribbean island's youngest victim.

"Every death confronts us with the unfortunate reality of the lethality of the enemy we are battling with... cases will increase," the Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzalez warned.

"The advice must be consistently reiterated: stay home and keep your distance social, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and clean surfaces," he stressed.



#COVID19 status in #PuertoRico, USA, as of April 7, 2020 (Accumulated cases: 573)



The projection shows 2,200 fewer cases in just four days, driven by an early implementation of strict control measures.



In recent days, Puerto Rico's health authorities significantly increased the number of COVID-19 tests to the population.

So far, 5,513 tests have been carried out, of which 3,966 were negative and 968 await definitive confirmation.

"It is not an easy task to stay home, but it is a life-saving gesture. This Easter we invite you to use technology to connect with loved ones," the coordinator of the working group against COVID-19, Segundo Rodriguez, said.

"If we let our guard down even for a single day, the virus spread could increase, which would be unfortunate ... We need to prevent COVID-19 from testing our hospital system," he added.

On Monday, the College of Surgeons revealed that, despite the precautions taken, the coronavirus has infected 10 Puerto Rican doctors.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​