Protests Against the "Bolsonaro Virus" Spread in Brazil

For the second day in a row, ultra-right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was the subject of protests in several Brazilian cities, local media reported Wednesday.

The protests began in the country on Tuesday, after residents of some communities in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, from windows and balconies, shouted and pot-banging for Bolsonaro's resignation.

After the call went viral on Twitter, the protests reached on Wednesday other Brazilian cities and communities.

This Wednesday, the expression "Bolsonaro Out" circulated on Twitter and became one of the most talked-about topics in the world.

"Pot-banging against Bolsonaro" was another expression that occupied the top 10 of the most mentioned topics in Brazil on Twitter.

The spontaneous reaction of the people began in response to the president's position on the situation facing Brazil and the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the importance of the pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 8,000 people in the world. He exposed his supporters to a high risk of contagion by calling them to a demonstration last Sunday to show their support for the government.

This occurred as the government's health department announced daily actions and warnings about the spread of the disease in the country.

"The reaction to the virus is hysterical," the president said shortly before the country confirmed 529 cases of infection, 4 deads and only 2 recovered.

The pot-bangings resounded this Wednesday in neighborhoods in the Southern and Eastern Zone of São Paulo; in the favelas of Rocinha and Vidigal, in Rio de Janeiro; in the middle-class regions of Brasilia, the country's capital; and in the capital of Paraná, Curitiba.

Protests were also felt in cities such as Goiânia, Porto Alegre, Belém, Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador, Aracaju, Florianópolis, Vitória da Conquista, Taboão da Serra, Vitória, Juiz de Fora, among others.