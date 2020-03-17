Brazil: Bolsonaro to Be Denounced for Risking the Population

Despite being under suspicion of having contracted Covid-19, the Brazilian president participated in a political act where he greeted dozens of people without protection.

The Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) lawmaker Marcelo Freixo will denounce Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro before the World Health Organization (WHO) for putting the population at risk by promoting the concentration of people in a political act against of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court held in Brasilia on March 15.

At an event called by those who long for the return to a military regime, Bolsonaro waved to dozens of his followers, none of whom were wearing protective masks.

His behavior ignited the indignation of the citizens due to the obvious disrespect for the prohibitions established by his health authorities.​​​​​​​

On Monday, Bolsonaro defended his participation in such political rally arguing that his obligation is "to be with the people."

"If the people go to the Presidential palace’s doors, I have to be next to the people, I have to show that I am with them," he said.​​​​​​​

Que espetáculo!

Este haitiano estravazou palavras que estavam presas na garganta da maioria dos brasileiros!

Sim, incompetente como é, ignorante como é, irresponsável como é, Bolsonaro não pode e não é mais presidente do país!#BolsonaroAcabou pic.twitter.com/kvqgSf0s7T — Margarida Salomão (@JFMargarida) March 17, 2020

The meme reads, "What a spectacle! This Haitian brought out the words that were repressed in the throat of the majority of Brazilians! Yes, incompetent as he is, ignorant as he is, and irresponsible as he is, Bolsonaro cannot continue being the country’s president!" The video shows a Haitian who complains to President Bolsonaro for his actions.

The political event supported by Bolsonaro was aimed at putting pressure on the National Congress and the Supreme Court, both of which have restrained various initiatives promoted by him.

Last week, on his return from the United States, where he dined with President Donald Trump in Mar-A-Lago in Florida, Bolsonaro was under suspicion of having contracted Covid-19. According to official information, however, the results of his first coronavirus test were negative.

"I am feeling very well," the former captain said, although he admitted he would take a second Covid-19 test on Tuesday to rule out any suspicion of illness.

Regarding the scandal caused by Bolsonaro's behavior, lawmaker Freixo also recalled that the Brazilian health system has only one intensive care bed available for every 10,000 inhabitants.​​​​​​​

“This is very serious since three out of every four Brazilians depend on public institutions. An emergency investment plan in the public health system is urgently needed. The Health Minister must immediately remove the President."

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) lawmaker Alessandro Molon also criticized the attitude of the far-right leader.

"The consequences of Bolsonaro's act go beyond the attack on democracy. It is incalculable irresponsibility and a threat to people's lives... This is what happens when you govern intending to concentrate power."​​​​​​​