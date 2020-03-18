Brazil Demands Bolsonaro's Removal With a Wave of Protests

The people's reaction supports the Bolsonaro request of impeachment, presented to the House of Representatives.

Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were hit by a wave of pot-bangings in their main neighborhoods on Tuesday to demand the removal of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Bolsonaro out," shouted hundreds of people from their windows and balconies as they were pot-banging.

The call for the pot-banging came from the social networks, and they are the prelude to the demonstration to be held this Wednesday against the ultra-right-wing president, which could be postponed due to the COVID-19.

The protests took place a few hours after the country registered its first two deaths from the coronavirus, amid the global crisis that this pandemic has generated.

The people's reaction supports the Bolsonaro request of impeachment, presented to the House of Representatives.

This Tuesday, the congressman from the Sustainability Network party, Leandro Grass, presented before Congress the tenth request of impeachment against the president, for crimes of responsibility that threaten the constitution and the security of the country.

"The head of state incited his supporters to make a demonstration this Sunday in support of him, putting their lives at risk in the face of the spread in Brazil of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grass has said.

Bolsonaro recently tested negative for the disease after meeting with several infected co-workers.

