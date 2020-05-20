Peru: Native Communities Denounce Lack of Help to Face COVID

The Shipibo Konibo leader, who is COVID positive, also stated his community does not have enough medicine to alleviate the virus.

Peru’s Native Uyacali Communities and Rivers Association (Feconau) said on May 19 that indigenous communities are facing the Covid-19 outbreak with no resources or medical aid.

According to Feconau representatives, up to May 19 Shipibo Konibo community registered 45 COVID-related deaths and 22 more positive cases. The indigenous association also stated that other Shipibo community located in San Francisco de Yarinacocha, lacked medical supplies since quarantine started on March 15.

Community leader, Raul Sanchez, referred authorities attended their claims and visited the native settlement 61 days after the first case was diagnosed. After a two-month waiting, Peruvian functionaries sent 4,000 masks and meds to local sanitary workers.

Federación de Comunidades Nativas denuncia que fallecieron 45 Shipibo Konibo en Ucayali. 2 meses de estado de emergencia, y la comunidad San Francisco recién recibe 4000 mascarillas, y medicina para 22 personas con Covid-19.https://t.co/5Af3CKocd8 @MinCulturaPe pic.twitter.com/UjknInf57E — Hernán Hurtado (@hernanismo) May 19, 2020

"Federation of Native Communities reports that 45 Shipibo Konibo died in Ucayali. 2 months of state of emergency, and the San Francisco community just received 4000 masks, and medicine for 22 people with Covid-19."



"Vice Minister Angela Acevedo’s presence has come about as a result of Shipibo artist Roldan Muñoz announcement, who made public his state of health due to the virus. The Vice-Minister came to the community because of this case. They have brought us masks and medicine for three days, but the problem must be addressed in a comprehensive manner, such as providing us with a medical post with beds, medicine, and medical staff, otherwise, we will die," Sanchez said.

The Shipibo Konibo leader, who is COVID positive, also stated his community does not have enough medicine to alleviate the virus.

"At the time of the quick test, we have been given medicine for only three days, there is no medicine at the medical post, and then everyone must buy it. We are using traditional medicine that is working for us, but that does not guarantee that our health will improve. We want them to give us proper medicine, not only to the community of San Francisco but to all the indigenous communities of Ucayali,” Sanchez stated.

So far, Peru registered 99,483 positive cases, 2,914 deaths, and 36,524 recoveries.