Peru: Doctors to Go on Strike for Better Working Conditions

Peru’s Medical Federation (FMP) Monday announced a 48-hour national strike to demand greater investment in the health sector as COVID-19 cases soar in the country.

In a letter addressed to Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti, the FMP asked for better working conditions and salary improvement as more of their colleagues become infected.

They also pointed out that the strike will take place on August 26 and 27 since the government has not offered any solution to the union's demands.

FMP president Godofredo Talavera stressed that the union wants a substantial increase in the health budget in order to improve medical facilities and logistics.

Currently, the Peruvian government allocates 2.3 percent of the gross domestic product to public health. FMP demands this figure to be raised to five percent.

Talavera complained about the country’s lack of hospital spaces, intensive care beds, ventilators, medicines, and other resources.

The union also requested more protective equipment to gear up the professionals fighting the pandemic, for 126 doctors have died from COVID-19.

However, despite the strike, the FMP the board promised not to paralyze services in critical public health areas nor stop treatment of patients with COVID-19.