Peru: Ombudsman Warns of Resource Scarcity Amid the Pandemic

The Loreto, Amazonas, and Uyacali hospitals reported in June that their oxygen stock covers less than seven days of patient’s assistance. Cusco and El Callao’s clinics' reserve is only enough for 14 days.

Peru’s Ombudsman Office Wednesday requested prefabricated facilities from the government to cope with hospitals collapsing due to COVID-19 increases and warned about oxygen scarcity for frail patients.

"There is concern that the delivery of the temporary prefabricated installations has not been delivered or managed, especially in the case of all the major hospitals or those that have patients, and that this has been requested for quite some time. Above all, because this serves to decongest care," Ombudsman representative Jose Luis Agüero Agüero said.

The regional Neoplastic Diseases Institute (IREN), the hospital Belen Trujillo as well as health institutions in Mache and Guadalupe municipalities awaits for the emergency temporal facilities since May.

The Ombudsman Office requested local authorities to hasten the installation process given the urgency and new admissions upsurge.



The oxygen cylinders' scarcity also harms COVID-19 patients in Peru. According to Alicia Abanto, Ombudsman Office official, several health institutions face a severe lack of those supplies.

As for Friday, Peru health authorities recorded 312,911 COVID-19 cases, 11,133 death, and 204,748 recoveries from the virus.