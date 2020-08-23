Peru: 13 People Suffocated in Nightclub During Police Raid

Despite the ban imposed by the state of emergency, 120 people were inside the nightclub and they ran scared when they saw the agents.

Peru's authorities confirmed that 13 people died of asphyxiation in a discotheque in Lima when police officers tried to evacuate the attendees of that clandestine party amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

The tragedy occurred at 22h00 local time when the police entered the premises to proceed with the closure of the disco. Lima maintains a curfew ordered by the Peruvian government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Peruvian National Police (PNP), despite the ban imposed by the state of emergency, 120 people were inside the nightclub and they ran scared when they saw the agents.

The race led to a stampede, causing many of the clandestine party attendees to fall to the ground and some to suffocate.

La #PNP confirmó que son 13 las personas que murieron al salir de discoteca en Los Olivos. Frente a la clínica están los cadáveres sobre camionetas. Los 120 asistentes al ver a los agentes quisieron escapar y provocó una estampida. pic.twitter.com/SdORovltE0 — Christian Moreno (@chrismoreno_sa) August 23, 2020

"The National Police confirmed that 13 people died when they left the discotheque in Los Olivos. The bodies are on trucks in front of the clinic. When the 120 people who attended the disco saw the agents, they tried to escape, causing a stampede."