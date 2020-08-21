Peru To Acquire 30 Million Vaccines Against COVID-19

The Health Ministry is speeding up the acquisition of medicines as the number of cases is still growing exponentially.

Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra Thursday announced the beginning of negotiations to get 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"We are in discussions with five laboratories for the purchase of those doses and by the first half of 2021 we will have covered 90 percent of the population,” he said.

"At the end of August, we will conduct clinical trials for the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine and six thousand volunteers will take part in the research,” he added.

The President mentioned that it normally takes six months to acquire the batches once the medicine is ready. However, the Health Ministry will speed up the process as the number of cases and deaths is growing exponentially in the country.

A great tragedy is coming in Peru, on the way to having the highest number of deaths per capita in the global pandemic. While this inefficient government insists on having the same strategy that led us to disaster. Source (@EricTopol) pic.twitter.com/aBVMCtGfdV — Christian Quiñe (@ChristianQuine) August 18, 2020

By the end of August, the negotiations for the purchase of Oxford's vaccine will be completed. Next month, a deal will be closed with Johnson & Johnson Co. to receive its drugs.

Vizcarra mentioned that Peru is also coordinating with England to buy the Imperial College vaccine. With these three vaccines, from 60 to 70 percent of the population would be covered, which implies 20 million doses.

To complete the 30 million shots, Peru will depend on both China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, which are is expected to be delivered in the country in early 2021.

As of Friday morning, Peru had reported 567,059 COVID-19 cases and 27,034 deaths.