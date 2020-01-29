Paraguay Declares Health Emergency in Asuncion Due to Dengue

The Municipal Board of Asuncion declares environmental and sanitary emergencies in case of dengue epidemic.

During the session held on Wednesday, local authorities have decided for 90 days to declare an environmental and health emergency in Asunción, capital of Paraguay, according to Humberto Blasco, president of the Municipal Board, via Twitter.

According to Blasco, the purpose is to deal with the dengue epidemic in the Paraguayan city, after a strong rebound of the disease, transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Authorities have also reported that four people have died as a result of the dengue epidemic, with 12 deaths under investigation.

El Presidente de la @juntasuncion, Humberto Blasco, dando declaraciones a los medios de Prensa, referente a la declaración de “Emergencia Ambiental y Sanitaria de Asuncion por 90 días”. pic.twitter.com/DNbBbFtPtU — Junta Municipal de Asunción (@juntasuncion) January 29, 2020

The President of the @juntasuncion, Humberto Blasco, talks to the press about the declaration of “Environmental and Sanitary Emergency for Asuncion for 90 days”.

Most of the available case reports concentrate in the Asunción metropolitan area and the Central department.

Ante la Epidemia del Dengue, declaramos Estado de Emergencia Sanitaria en el Departamento Central, a través de la Ordenanza 01/20. pic.twitter.com/iNvfpioghj — Hugo Javier González (@hugojavierpy) January 13, 2020

Before the Dengue Epidemic, we declare State of Sanitary Emergency in the Central Department, through Ordinance 01/20.

Previously, the national executive had a request to declare the emergency throughout the country, it was rejected. After January 13th, the governor of the Central Department, Hugo Javier González decided to decree the health emergency for three months initially.

El ministro Mazzoleni informó sobre el estado de salud del presidente @MaritoAbdo y confirmó que el mandatario padece un cuadro de dengue tipo 4. Explicó también que, a pesar de la enfermedad, está en buen estado y podrá desarrollar su agenda de trabajo con algunas restricciones. pic.twitter.com/JlZ1EEwHZI — Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) January 22, 2020

Minister Mazzoleni reported on the state of health of President @ MaritoAbdo and confirmed that the president suffers from type 4 dengue. He also explained that, despite the illness, he is in good condition and can continue his work schedule with some restrictions.

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, has also been one of those infected by this dengue epidemic, which according to the health portfolio, there are about 2,200 confirmed cases.