Death Toll Tops 100 in China as New Coronavirus Cases Emerge

At least 12 countries have confirmed a total of 45 cases of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV since mid-January.

The Chinese authorities reported Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 106 and the cases of people infected with the viral disease rose to 4,515 nationwide.

In the most recent report, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday the death of another 25 people was reported by the coronavirus called 2019-nCoV or coronavirus from the Wuhan seafood market.

Of the total new deaths, 24 occurred in Hubei Province, where the virus was first detected last December, while the first fatality occurred in Beijing, the capital of the Asian nation.

The number of infected people grew to 4,515 after the confirmation of 1,771 new cases. Of that total, 976 people have a serious health condition caused by the virus.

China, which decreed a quarantine in several cities to prevent the spread of the illness, extended until next Sunday the ban on travel by trains and airplanes for the national population.

The United States, France, Japan, and Mongolia, among other governments, have prepared special flights to evacuate their nationals.

The United States and Canada, among other nations, called on their citizens to refrain from traveling anywhere in China, not just to Wuhan or other affected areas.

At least 12 countries have confirmed a total of 45 cases of coronavirus 2019-nCoV, most of them are Chinese tourists or people who were in the city of Wuhan.

In the Philippines, the Immigration Office announced that, to inhibit the spread of the epidemic, it suspended the issuance of visas to those arriving from China, in order to discourage the arrival of tourist groups from that country.