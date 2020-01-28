China's Hubei Reports 840 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,554 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in Hubei. At the same time, 3,349 patients remained hospitalized, with 671 in serious condition and 228 in critical condition.

Central China's Hubei Province reported 840 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and 25 new deaths on Tuesday, the provincial health authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 20,366 close contacts were under medical observation.