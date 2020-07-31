Palestine Celebrates the 'Festival of Sacrifice' Amid Pandemic

Until next Sunday, people will only be authorized to pray in open places and just for 15 minutes.

Amid the COVID-19 rebound in the West Bank, Palestine's people Friday commemorated the Eid al-Adha which is the most important holiday in the Muslim world.

During Eid al-Adha, families gather to slaughter a lamb. This animal is divided into three pieces: one is for self-consumption, a second part is given to family members, and the last one is for the people in need.

This Festival is celebrated with joy as thousands of people go to the markets to buy new clothes and food.

This year, however, was different. The "Festival of Sacrifice" was limited by strict health restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country.

Although the ritual sacrifice was maintained, the Palestinian National Authority ordered a curfew in the West Bank to avoid crowds.

The Israeli decision to bulldoze a newly built COVID-19 field hospital and testing center in Hebron in the West Bank yesterday has been roundly condemned by activists, rights groups and organizers. “Because demolishing a COVID-19 testinghttps://t.co/sbolYyVpyB — Ali, Ibrahim (@ShatahJR) July 23, 2020

Until next Sunday, people will only be authorized to pray in open places and just for fifteen minutes. So far, Palestine records 15,000 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths.

This morning, over 27,000 worshippers attended the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem using masks and respecting the social distancing measures.

This celebration commemorates the sacrifice of the lamb sent by Allah to Abraham so that he would not sacrifice his son.