Palestine Reinforces Measures To Face New COVID-19 Outbreak

There will be a 15 days night curfew, and travels, meetings, and celebrations are prohibited.

Palestinian Authority (PA) Sunday decided to tighten restrictions in the territories under its jurisdiction to contain the second wave of Covid-19.

PA prohibited travels between different locations in the West Bank, as well as to and from the Gaza Strip, to stop the spread of the virus, which is now rapidly expanding.

In addition, there will be a 15 days night curfew, and public meetings and group celebrations such are suspended.

PA stressed that Palestinians will not be able to work in the illegally established Jewish settlements in the West Bank due to the fact that Israel is facing a resurgence of the pandemic. Also, they seek to limit travel to and from that country.

HVP Health Advisory Council weekly COVID-19 Timeline: Covid impacts in Palestine and Israel, Covid impacts and health disparities in the US. #Palestine https://t.co/AMahjzRco7 — JVP Health Advisory Council (@JVPHealth) July 12, 2020

First COVID-19 infections in the country were discovered in March, inside a hotel in Bethlehem city. Then, authorities declared a three-month state of emergency, and transmission was controlled in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

According to authorities, the current wave of contagion is more severe and dangerous than the initial one.

There is also concern about its spread in the Gaza Strip, a region blockaded and bombed by Israel, and whose fragile health infrastructure would not be able to cope with an explosion of cases.

As of today, Palestine has reported 6,230 positives cases with 36 deaths.