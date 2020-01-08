Most People Around the World Disapprove of Trump

The poll by Pew Research proves that a majority disapproved of some of his most famous policies, even before the U.S. president had approved the drone attack that caused the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

The poll was held between May 18th and October 2nd and consisted of telephone and face-to-face interviews with people from 33 countries. It proves that a majority disapproved of some of his most famous policies: the imposition of tariffs on imported goods to gain an advantage in trade disputes, the withdrawal from climate change agreements, the construction of a wall on the border between Mexico and the United States and the biggest restrictions on U.S. immigration.

The 37,000 participants also expressed their disagreement with Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

The sentiment against the multi-millionaire businessman is common in Western Europe, where approximately 75% of people in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands distrust him. This negative opinion runs even deeper in Mexico, where 89% do not trust Trump, who has made Mexicans a target of their attacks and anti-immigration policies such as the border wall.

In 6 of 32 countries, roughly half or more voice confidence in Trump’s leadership of world affairs. https://t.co/zWPg3TetON — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) 8 de enero de 2020

However not all the odds are against him, News Agency Al Jazeera also states that the majority of people surveyed in Israel, the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria and India have confidence that the businessman-turned-president will do the right thing on the world stage.

Five leaders were rated in the poll, with US president receiving the most negative views. Germany's Angela Merkel was the highest in the ranking.

Across the countries surveyed, U.S. President Trump receives more negative ratings than Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, Germany’s Angela Merkel, and France’s Emmanuel Macron. https://t.co/zWPg3TetON pic.twitter.com/SZPNxj03SB — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) 8 de enero de 2020

The Republican president often treats his relatively low approval on the world stage like a badge of honour. He told supporters during a December campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan that Germany and France are more fond of his predecessor, Barack Obama, a Democrat, than they are of him.