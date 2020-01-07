Iran's Strike Was Self-Defense, No Need for War: FM Javad Zarif

The United Nations charter states that “nothing shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations."

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif said Tuesday night that the missiles strikes against bases in Iraq housing United States forces were "proportionate and concluded measures in self-defense under Article 51 of U.N. Charter," adding that the country "does not seek escalation nor war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

The United Nations charter states that “nothing shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security."

Zarif went on to say that they caused by the "cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials," referring to Jan. 2 assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force.

This comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched a surface-to-surface ballistic missile attack on the Ain al-Assad and Erbil airbases Tuesday in Iraq, which hosts both Iraqi and U.S. forces.

At the moment there are no official reports on casualties or the current situation of the attacked infrastructure.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "all is good" and that he will be making a statement Wednesday morning.