Three Rockets Hit Baghdad, Near US Embassy

This would be the first attack in U.S. controlled territory since last night's Iranian missile attack.

Two rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone. Police sources told Reuters at least one of the rockets fell 100 metres from the U.S. Embassy.

“Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow,” the military said.

Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight in retaliation for the killing by the United States last week of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, raising concern about a wider war in the Middle East.