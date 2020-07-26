    • Live
North Korea Reports First Suspected Case of COVID-19
    A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. | Photo: EFE

Published 26 July 2020
Kim Jong-un announced that all necessary measures will be implemented in the country in order to halt the further spread of the virus. 

North Korea on Sunday registered its first suspected case of novel coronavirus, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).


It has to do with a person that came back to the country illegally through the border city of Kaesong, and allegedly was positive to COVID-19. 

"Despite the intense preventive anti-epidemic measures taken in all fields throughout the country and tight closure of all the channels for the last six months, there happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could have entered the country," said North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong-un in an emergency meeting.

The North Korean leader also confirmed that the city of Kaesong has been closed since Friday and people that traveled through the city in the last five days have been quarantined. 

Local outlets confirmed that an investigation was launched into how the person managed to enter the country. 

North Korea closed its borders in late January as a prevention measure in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. 

North Korea, was one of only a handful of countries not to have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.

