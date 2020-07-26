North Korea Reports First Suspected Case of COVID-19

Kim Jong-un announced that all necessary measures will be implemented in the country in order to halt the further spread of the virus.

North Korea on Sunday registered its first suspected case of novel coronavirus, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It has to do with a person that came back to the country illegally through the border city of Kaesong, and allegedly was positive to COVID-19.

"Despite the intense preventive anti-epidemic measures taken in all fields throughout the country and tight closure of all the channels for the last six months, there happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could have entered the country," said North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong-un in an emergency meeting.

The North Korean leader also confirmed that the city of Kaesong has been closed since Friday and people that traveled through the city in the last five days have been quarantined.

Covid-19 in North Korea, floods in China, several new presidential candidates in Africa... This and more on #FromTheSouth @telesurenglish https://t.co/yC1TCt5PNI — Carla González (@CarlaGteleSUR) July 26, 2020

Local outlets confirmed that an investigation was launched into how the person managed to enter the country.

North Korea closed its borders in late January as a prevention measure in order to halt the spread of COVID-19.

North Korea, was one of only a handful of countries not to have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.