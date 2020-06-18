North Korea Warns Seoul of Tough Acts Against Provocations

"Our actions could be even tougher," North Korea's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned.

A day after the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office, North Korea announced that it will take tougher measures against its South Korea.

"The liaison office explosion was just the beginning. Our actions could be even tougher," North Korea's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang said it could move troops into areas that were demilitarized under the North-South agreement.

"We plan to turn those areas into a fortress and increase surveillance. We can no longer act with restraint in the face of South Korea's horrible provocations," the media added.

UPDATED: North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions https://t.co/LMwy82GeTt pic.twitter.com/mJmgoEyhYg — CP24 (@CP24) June 17, 2020

On June 16, the inter-Korean liaison office was destroyed "in an exercise of Pionyang law, as it was painful and useless," said Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea's President Kim Jong.

In early June, relations between the two nations became strained after Pyongyang accused South Korea of throwing thousands of anti-Kim leaflets on its territory.

Following the allegation, South Korea condemned North Korean defectors groups for sending packages of rice and leaflets tied to balloons or inside bottles thrown into the sea.