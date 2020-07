US COVID Cases Surpass 4 Million, Johns Hopkins University

Alongside California, with over 7,800 deaths, Illinois, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Michigan face the highest death tallies.

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 4 million on Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday, U.S. health authorities recorded 4,169,991 COVID-19 cases, 147,333 deaths, and 1,979,617 recoveries.

New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Louisiana’s toll exceed 100,000 cases.

California, the national pandemic epicenter, registered over 420,000 cases, according to CSSE.

This is alarming.



Of 48 Filipinos Americans known to have been infected with COVID-19 in Southern California, 19 have died. This puts Filipino Americans at a 40% mortality rate, significantly higher than the overall 3.7% mortality rate in the U.S.https://t.co/GOxyMvWZU3 — Malaka Gharib (@MalakaGharib) July 21, 2020

Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont, Maine, Alaska, Hawai, and South Dakota records lowest contagion tally under 5,000 cases.

Alongside California, with over 7,800 deaths, Illinois, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Michigan faces highest death tallies.