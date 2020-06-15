Nigeria: Doctors Protest Over Lack of Equipment Amid Pandemic

Nigeria’s National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Monday started a strike to demand the government provide better health supplies and protective equipment.

"A decision to commence on a total indefinite strike with an exemption only for COVID-19 treatment centers has been taken," NARD tweeted.

As the NARD announcement explicated, the strike is effective on Monday, June 15.

According to NARD president Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, health workers demand appropriate personal protective equipment and the restitution of 26 healthcare workers in Jos University Teaching Hospital to their positions and salaries.



“It is important that you make alternative arrangements for the care of the patients as the strike shall be total and indefinite. No service of any kind, be it emergency, care at COVID-19 isolation and treatment centers shall be exempted. We sympathize with the patients and Nigerian populace,” Sokomba stated.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (CDC) over 800 health workers contracted COVID-19 during their service, due to the scarcity of supplies and biosafety equipment.

NARD members also request Medical Residency Training funds including in the 2021 Appropriation bill. Besides, they call the government to pay the salaries debts to all state-managed hospitals’ workers.

“Immediate implementation of the revised hazard allowance and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance as agreed with by the Federal Government and healthcare workers three months ago,” Sokomba added.