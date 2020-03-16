Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 17 After Pipeline Explosion

The number of dead and injured could increase as Red Cross personnel remove the debris from the explosion.

On Sunday, a gas pipeline explosion in Nigeria killed at least 17 people, injured dozens and burned and destroyed hundreds of homes, local media reported.

"This is a national tragedy," Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told reporters on Sunday, describing the incident.

Buhari also sent his condolences to the families of the victims and to Lagos State, where the incident occurred.

The number of dead and injured could increase as Red Cross forces remove the debris from the explosion in the Abule-Ado area of Lagos.

Explosion Rocks Lagos pic.twitter.com/ZjloEAhuv7 — The Daily News Nigeria (@TheDailyNewsngr) March 15, 2020

The damage from the blast was highlighted in the destruction of trucks, cars, and motorcycles, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency Ibrahim Farinloye told the press.

"The incident occurred after a truck hit gas cylinders piled up at a gas processing plant near a pipeline," the National Emergency Management Agency Ibrahim Farinloye reported.

This explosion is not isolated. These types of accidents are common in Nigeria. Despite the country's multi-billion-dollar oil and gas industry, most people live in poverty.

In July last year, about 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in central Nigeria when an oil tanker crashed. The explosion took place as people gathered to extract fuel from it.