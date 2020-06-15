UN Calls for Urgent Debate on Racism and Police Violence

The decision came after the wave of global protests, sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of the U.S. police in May.

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Monday announced that this week will hold a debate on systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests, in response to an urgent request from African countries.

The call from African countries was prompted by the wave of protests triggered by :the killing of an unarmed black man by U.S. police in May.

"The debate will take place next Wednesday," Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger announced on Monday.

According to Tichy-Fisslberger, the proposal for a debate was accepted without objection by none of the 47 council members and was approved by consensus.

The US withdrew from the Council in 2018 because of claims of partiality against its ally Israel.

The Council, based in Geneva, Switzerland, noted that some 600 groups of activists and families of victims had also requested the special session.



"The case of George Floyd is not isolated. Countless African descent people have suffered the same fate as a result of police violence," Tichy-Fisslberger said.