Mexico Will Buy Medicines With WHO Support to Avoid Corruption

The AMLO administration will not do business with companies involved in irregularities.

Mexico's Health Secretariat prepares a "consolidated" purchase of medicines with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) made this decision to prevent acts of corruption or other irregularities in the 2021 public purchases.

Approximately US$2.6 billion will be allocated for the acquisition of medicines, said the Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer, who added that the new purchasing scheme will serve to acquire around 80 percent of the drugs that public institutions require.

On Tuesday, President AMLO said that his administration will not do business with companies involved in irregularities in the acquisition of public goods.

"We cannot allow someone to profit from medicines," Alcocer stressed and explained that the U.N. representative Juan Ramon de la Fuente will act as a link among the Mexican Government, the WHO, and PAHO for the procurement of medicines for the next two years.

Mexico made its last consolidated purchase of medicines in November 2018. At that time, the Institute of Social Security (IMSS) purchased supplies for about US $ 2.5 billion.

On Tuesday, President AMLO also presented the first two models of locally-made mechanical ventilators. He recalled that Mexico previously accessed to these devices thanks to "international solidarity".