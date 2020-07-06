Colombia: Another Social Leader Killed In Huila

Three social leaders and two ex-combatants have been killed in Huila, according to the Institute for Peace and Development Studies.

Huila's Police Sunday announced the killing of community leader Gentil Pasos in Algeciras municipality, Colombia, which brings to 150 the number of activists killed in the country this 2020.

"Approximately at 19h30 local time armed subjects opened fire against Pasos while he was in the sidewalk,” Operational commander Carlos Montañez informed.

Authorities confirmed that the Community Action Council “La Vereda” leader died because of his injuries after he was shot three times in the head.

A criminal and intelligence investigation group are investigating to determine the motives.

#Colombia's human rights organizations denounced the assassination of two social leaders. #Caucahttps://t.co/dqvkO48cNu — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 4, 2020

Colombia' senator Esperanza Andrade asked to clarify the violent situation happening in that municipality. This is the third murder the area records in the last four days.

On June 22, in the same place Pasos was shot, a man named Rusbel Anacona died after being attacked by an armed men.

“We demand to increase Algeciras people’s protection. Violence is measured by the unstoppable murder rate. Alerts have been triggered and authorities must respond urgently and with positive results,” Andrade warned.

According to the Institute for Peace and Development Studies (INDEPAZ) three social leaders and two ex-combatants have been killed in Huila.