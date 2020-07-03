Colombia: Another Former Combatant Killed, Tally At 215

According to FARC, Canticuz was a local activist and fish farmer.

Colombia’s Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Common (FARC) political party on Friday denounced the murder of former combatant Clever Cantincuz Diaz.

“Today the community received the information that Clever Cantincuz Diaz was murdered in the Tulcán sector where he was carrying out his reincorporation process” FARC representative in Nariño Yuliana Cruz briefed to local news media.

He was found dead from bullet impacts on the farm where he worked, in Tallambi locality. Nariño authorities did not receive threats or intimidation reports. According to FARC, Canticuz was a local activist and fish farmer.

The former guerrillas point to President Ivan Duque’s administration as largely responsible for the killings, given their indifference for social and indigenous leaders, as well as former combatants.

Earlier this year, @JZulver & I (and many journalists in Colombia) reported that armed groups are using #Covid_19 quarantine to target and assassinate social leaders, who are stuck in their homes. Those systematic killings have only continued for months: https://t.co/3Lmp1oQcX3 — Megan Janetsky (@meganjanetsky) June 26, 2020

“We continue with our commitment to peace and the implementation of the agreements within the territory,” Cruz assured.

As the Colombian Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz) reports, over 150 social activists have been killed in Colombia.

Since Peace Agreements signing in 2016, 215 former guerrillas’ members have been murdered. FARC qualifies the crimes as extrajudicial executions.