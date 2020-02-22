Washington Still Pondering a Naval Blockade Against Venezuela

Driven by frustration, the U.S. President would be thinking about military actions against the Venezuelan people.

The digital media Zero Hedge (ZH) Saturday published information holding that that the United States keeps on considering military actions as an option to overthrow Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

More specifically, despite all the previous failed attempts to destabilize the Bolivarian government, U.S. President Donald Trump is still considering the possibility of a naval blockade against the Venezuelan people.

The ZH article quotes Bloomberg's information according to which a senior U.S. official said that the Republican politician is frustrated by the failure of pressure actions against the Venezuelan president.

Apparently, economic and financial sanctions against Venezuela, as well as the attempt to block all its oil exports, are not "putting a sufficiently rapid or severe pressure" on Maduro.

“Trump believes a slow-moving bureaucratic process hasn’t delivered the swift, steady pressure on Maduro he’s sought... Trump has pressed for Maduro’s ouster since 2017,” a senior administration official told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Washington is eager to intimidate oil companies doing business with the Venezuelan state-owned company PDVSA.​​​​​​​

https://t.co/wdVmb7PYKD According to John Bolton, the sanctions on Venezuela will affect $11 billion worth of oil exports in 2019. The Trump administration also threatens shipping companies that carry Venezuelan oil. — Don Von Crump (@DonVonCrump1) February 21, 2020

Among those business partners is a subsidiary of Rosneft, a Russian state oil company which was recently sanctioned by the U.S. government.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the White House wants to secure the international backing of Juan Guaido so that he ensures the loyalty of the military and therefore the control of the country.

To implement the new wave of destabilization actions, the U.S. strategists would seek to turn Spain into a key element in their campaign and instrumentalize the European Union against Maduro.​​​​​​​

While these pieces manage to be placed on the board, the Trump administration executes several initiatives to maintain and increase pressure against the South American nation, the ZH article recalls.​​​​​​​