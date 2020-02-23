Venezuelan Heroism Defeated Last Year's Invasion: Maduro

The President stressed that in military civic union "we defend with courage and dignity this sacred ground with the same strength and heroism as that of our liberators."

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, recalled this Sunday the victory of the Venezuelan people before the aggression of violent groups at the service of the right on February 23, 2019 on the border with Colombia.

The President praised the courage of the people who together with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb) defended Venezuela's sovereignty against the attempts of the U.S. administration and the Colombian government to enter the Venezuelan territory.

Through his account on Twitter, the President stressed that in military civic union "we defend with courage and dignity this sacred ground with the same strength and heroism as that of our liberators."

"We remember the historic march of the Venezuelan people who, with temper, civic-military union and permanent mobilization, defeated the imperial claims to violate our sovereignty. I Ratify My Admiration! We will always defend the homeland that the liberators bequeathed us," Maduro tweeted.

On February 23, 2019, the right-wing opposition announced that shipments of food and drugs donated by the U.S. would enter through the Colombian border without the permission of the government.

For their part, the Venezuelan authorities made the sovereign decision to close the borders.

On the day of the alleged aid, a concert was held in Cucuta, Colombia, promoted by billionaire Richard Branson, known as Live Aid Venezuela.

At the level of extremist actions against Venezuela, it is February 23, 2019, the most radical sectors of the opposition generated serious sources of violence in the western Venezuelan state of Táchira.

In complicity with the authorities of Washington and Bogotá, shock groups associated with the self-proclaimed 'president' Juan Guaidó staged destabilizing actions on the binational border, as part of an alleged humanitarian aid operation.

As a result, some of the trucks from Colombia were burned and hundreds of people were injured after the confrontation in the border area.

The vehicles contained war material, which was intended to create a riot between the military and a revolt within the town against the government.

The delivery of the aforementioned assistance, collected in the Colombian border town of Cúcuta, was revealed by the Caracas authorities as a screen to cover up a military intervention in Venezuelan territory.

Several hundred people, civil and military, were injured on the side of Venezuela as a result of the incidents reported in the Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander international bridges, as well as in the town of Ureña.