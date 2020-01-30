Labor Party of Mexico Expresses Support for teleSUR

The Mexican political stated that the Venezuelan opposition lawmaker seeks to silence the voice of the people.

The Labor Party of Mexico issued a statement in which it expressed its rejection of the attacks by Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó against the international media outlet teleSUR.

The Mexican political party stated that Guaidó "only seeks to promote and put at the service of U.S. imperialism a media outlet that has stood out for giving voice to those who never had it."

The statement points out that the attack on teleSUR is an offense to "all peoples who have the right to freedom of expression and access to truthful and objective information."

Because of his lack of popular support needed to become the leader of Venezuela, the self-proclaimed 'president' continues to seek alternative methods to harm the Bolivarian Republic. Recently in a new set of tweets, he promised to take over teleSUR's signal, claiming that he was "evaluating the relevant legal and institutional options."

Since the announcement of his plans against teleSUR, the media outlet has received numerous signs of solidarity.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez re-tweeted a message from teleSUR President Patricia Villegas, who condemned the threats made on social networks against the media outlet, "curiously from those who boast of defending freedom of speech."

Rechazamos enérgicamente amenazas contra la voz y la imagen de los pueblos que luchan y resisten la embestida imperial. Desde Nuestra América y el mundo: #VivaTeleSUR. https://t.co/pleXj9fVXU — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 13, 2020

We firmly reject threats against the voice and image of the peoples that fight and resist the imperial onslaught. From Our America and the world: #VivaTeleSUR.

His Nicaraguan homolog Daniel Ortega also addressed a letter to Villegas, in which he expressed his complete solidarity with the news network in the face of growing threats from the Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido.

#VivaTelesur | El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de #Nicaragua ���� manifiesta su apoyo a @teleSURtv ante los recientes ataques en su contra:



"Frente a todos los intentos imperiales, nos alzamos con Vida y Esperanza. Vencemos !" >> https://t.co/0z1lGomriK pic.twitter.com/cE62TD0Qhr — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) January 14, 2020

#VivaTelesur | The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of #Nicaragua expresses its support for @teleSURtv in the face of recent attacks against it: "In the face of all imperial attempts, we rise with Life and Hope. Let's win!"

"The voice of the people cannot be silenced. They have not been able to. Nor can they. Today more than ever, our voices multiply and move forward.

“In the face of all imperial threats, we rise with life and hope. Let's win!” Ortega stated.

Furthermore, an international organization of intellectuals and artists, members of the Network in Defense of Humanity, released a letter in support of teleSUR after the announcement by Juan Guaido, who aims to create a parallel news outlet following dictates from Washington.

"The arrogance of the powerful does not support the plurality of visions, of cultures, the transparency of information, or the respect for the spectator. They do not support an in-depth analysis of the facts and their causes, and it does not support the indictment of the transnationals and their dirty dealings, the criticism of the obscene manipulation of the media and networks related to the system," the letter stated.