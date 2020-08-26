Kenya: Stigma Over Abortion Leads to Over 2500 Deaths Annually

Women and girls in economic disadvantage are misinformed about their rights over an undesired pregnancy, and many cannot afford abortion services in private clinics. They frequently resort to dangerous techniques and remedies, such as drinking bleach or introducing sharp objects into the cervix.

Centre for Reproductive Rights (CRR) senior regional director for Africa Evelyne Opondo denounced on Wednesday that social prejudices over abortion in Kenya endanger women and girls’ life.

“The persisting stigma and false narratives about abortion in the public domain and criminal justice system has put the lives of more Kenyan women and girls on the line,” Opondo said.

In Kenya, about 465,000 pregnant women interrupt the gestation every year, most of them in unsafe conditions. Not clinical abortions made up 13% of all maternal deaths and 60% of gynecological hospital admissions.

Besides, about half of post-abortion patients are under 25 years old. Girls from 10 to 19 years old conform 17% of the sufferers. One in four presents sepsis, fever, organ failure, and gynecologic complications.

“Political wars were played out on our bodies, but we have been completely forgotten by the govt. We demand justice & compensation, including for our children, who were born from the rapes.” A sexual violence survivor from Kenya's 2007 political violence. #HumanRightsDay2019. pic.twitter.com/S6jgXjpwFL — Agnes Odhiambo (@AgnesOdhiambo) December 10, 2019

“They are afraid of seeking safe and legal abortion for fear of prosecution even in situations where terminated pregnancy is the result of rape,” Opondo added.

About 2,600 women and girls die annually in Kenya, amounting to seven deaths every day. Most of them do not have sexual and reproductive education or access to safe contraceptive methods.