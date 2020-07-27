Kenya Rolls Back On Easing Covid-19 Pandemic Restrictions

Some of the most extensive and advanced medical facilities in the country are completely overwhelmed.

Kenya's government prolonged curfews and other containment measures on Monday as cases surge have continued for the last 21 days, and in some areas, accelerated sharply.

"When we de-escalated 21 days ago, I said that I would not hesitate to re-escalate again if reckless behavior is widespread," recalled Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during a press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new set of measures includes the extension of a nationwide curfew for another 30 days starting on Monday; the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic drinks and beverages in eateries and restaurants across the national territory for a month and that the National Government Administration Officers and the National Police Service will strictly enforce Ministry of Health protocols on public gatherings, and particularly funerals, among others.

"There will be little tourism, scarce investment and falling trade if our headlines start to match those of countries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic," warned president Kenyatta as the country records 17,603 infections so far.

Furthermore, the president explained that some of the most extensive and advanced medical facilities in the country are entirely overwhelmed, and many young Kenyans are transmitting the virus to the elders.

However, according to the authorities, the Case Fatality Rate, which remains at 1.6%, is lower than the global average. So far, there has been only one health worker dead, to whom the president paid tribute during his address to the nation.

On July 6, the government started easing restrictions, including local air travel and the resuming of some economic activities. As of today, the country reports 285 deaths.