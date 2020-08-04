Large Explosion Hits Lebanese Capital

The origin and reasons for the explosion have not been confirmed so far.

A huge explosion Tuesday ravaged Beirut’s port area causing several casualties and widespread damage to surrounding buildings.

As of this hour, several Lebanon health and security authorities have reported at least 10 fatalities and multiple injuries, in addition to extensive material damage.

The shock wave blew out windows and false ceilings, as a giant mushroom cloud lifted up above the capital.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that “a large number of wounded are arriving in bad condition to hospitals as a result of the explosion," as hospitals are calling for blood donations.

At least 10 people have been killed in a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut, officials have said.

The country's health minister Hamad Hasan also told local news station LBC that there are a "high number of injuries" and the blast had caused extensive damage. #Lebnon pic.twitter.com/NJXIMDHQ6j — Ganadhipan (@ganadhipan) August 4, 2020

President Michel Aoun called the Supreme Defense Council for an emergency meeting, and Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced a national day of mourning to honor the victims on Wednesday.

According to the local outlet NNA, the explosion happened in Beirut’s port area, after a fire had broken out in a zone full of warehouses housing explosives.

Nevertheless, the country’s General Security agency stressed that reports inferring that the explosion was caused by fireworks were "ridiculous" and that the blast involved “high-quality explosives.”

The incident occurs amidst rising tension between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border. However, it has not been confirmed whether the fire was intentional or accidental.

Also, the country is struggling with an unprecedented financial crisis that threatens to leave the national currency practically valueless.