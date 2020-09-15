Honduras Calls for Primary Elections Amid Political Controversy

The opposition parties consider that a new electoral law is required to hold the next elections.

Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) President Ana Hall called on political parties to choose their candidates ahead of the 2021 primary elections amid controversies over the absence of a new electoral law.

The CNE scheduled the elections for March 4, 2021, under the current electoral law, which is considered illegal by Honduras' opposition parties.

Last week, a new law was supposed to be passed by the Congress, but the document has not gathered the number of votes needed for its approval due to political forces' lack of agreement.

The opposition parties have not agreed with the bill because they claim that the pro-government movements are preparing an electoral fraud under the new electoral law.

Honduras' former President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009) opposed the CNE decision because "the conditions are not created for going to the polls."

