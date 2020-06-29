Guatemala: President Extends Curfew Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

“The presidential provisions would maintain for another 15 days, the restriction of interdepartmental mobility and by plates will apply to Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez,” Giammattei tweeted.
Guatemala’s government imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in most of the departments with a high contagious rate, to avoid the virus spreading. The measures mirror prior Giammattei dispositions.
The department of El Progreso was excepted from these measures as its cases decreased, while El Progreso goes under the regulations.