Guatemala: President Extends Curfew Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Guatemala registered 800 new cases on Thursday, a record of cases per day and 49 deceases due to the virus on Friday.

Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei Sunday announced a 15-day extension of the curfew in four departments, as COVID 19 cases increase in the Central American nation.

“The presidential provisions would maintain for another 15 days, the restriction of interdepartmental mobility and by plates will apply to Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez,” Giammattei tweeted.

Guatemala’s government imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in most of the departments with a high contagious rate, to avoid the virus spreading. The measures mirror prior Giammattei dispositions.

The department of El Progreso was excepted from these measures as its cases decreased, while El Progreso goes under the regulations.