Guatemala: Doctors Demand Better Working Conditions

They are asking for N95 certified masks, goggles, face shields, disposable medical coveralls, surgical caps, and disposable gloves.

Guatemalan health workers demanded May 13 better working conditions, medical supplies, and biosafety equipment.

According to local news media, doctors in the station hospital located in Industrial Park sai they don´t have necessary equipment and health supplies to cover their daily necessity.

As they said, authorities gave them trash bags as makeshift protective suits. Furthermore, they stated food portions are not enough and out of quality standards.

Doctors demand increased salaries and life insurance, given their high exposure to the virus. They also request more personnel because there are only 50 doctors who daily attend about 30 patients each.

"Doctors in the hospital located in the Industrial Park, describe their working conditions"



Dania Hernandez, Industrial Park hospital director, sent an open letter to Health Ministry, requesting N95 certified masks, goggles, face shields, disposable medical coveralls, surgical caps, and disposable gloves. Hernandez also stated doctors have not received their salaries after more than a month in service.

The Association of Pharmacists and Chemists of Guatemala presented a formal complaint to Human Rights Procurator Office to request an assessment of sanitary workers' labor conditions.

"Mr. Minister of Health, Hugo Monroy, I recommend that you urgently attend to this request, one more voice of alert from those on the front line attending to the health emergency," tweeted Human Rights Prosecutor Jordan Rodas.

"Doctors at the National Specialty Hospital in Villanueva, Guatemala, dedicated to treating coronavirus patients, warned that they would close areas of care within 48 hours if they did not receive help from the authorities due to the lack of human resources."

"Doctors at the National Specialty Hospital in Villanueva, Guatemala, dedicated to treating coronavirus patients, warned that they would close areas of care within 48 hours if they did not receive help from the authorities due to the lack of human resources."



Villanueva Hospital personnel also called for better and more supplies. So far, Guatemala registered 1,342 positive cases, 29 deaths, and 191 recoveries.