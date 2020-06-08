Guatemala: Laguna Lachua Park Ranger Murdered

Cucul Choc was murdered where he worked the last 13 years of his life. Due to high rates of violence, rangers' murders are very common in Guatemala.

Guatemala's National Park Laguna Lachua's ranger Alberto Cucul Choc was shot dead while he was getting ready to start his working day, National Council of Protected Areas (CONAP) stated Monday.

The shooting occurred in Las Mula's bridge, inside the National Park. According to the local Fire Dept, Cucul Choc tried to escape, but the injuries drove him to death minutes later. The motive for his murder is still unknown.

El CONAP repudia el asesinato de Alberto Cucul Choc, Guardarrecursos de la Regional Las Verapaces, quien esta mañana fue asesinado cuando se dirigía a cumplir con su labor de resguardar el Parque Nacional Laguna Lachuá. pic.twitter.com/qYN7i0wKMb — CONAP (@CONAPgt) June 8, 2020

"CONAP repudiates the murder of Alberto Cucul Choc, who was killed this morning as he was on his way to carry out his work to protect Laguna Lachua National Park."

"We request that the necessary security in the field be provided to our employees, especially the park rangers, who have been threatened, assaulted, detained and killed in the line of duty, making this work riskier every day due to the high levels of violence and insecurity for whom are exposed," CONAP demanded in a statement.

Also, the organization issued a formal complaint addressed to the Public Ministry and the Civil National Police authorities.

"We call on the country's security and justice authorities to ensure that investigations are carried out to find those responsible for this unfortunate event. We are prepared to support any necessary processes."

Cucul Choc was a neighbor of Pie del Cerro village, in Alta Verapaz, a department located in the north of the country, 200 kilometers away from Guatemala City. At the time of his murder, he was 46-years-old, and he had been performing this function for thirteen years.