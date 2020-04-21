Global Climate Fight Continues Despite Isolation

Among other strategies to comply with protests, FFF proposes images and sounds of climate manifestations projection on building facades.

Fridays For Future (FFF) members announced demonstrations and other activities next Friday, April 24. The ecological international movement will perform protests through social media to remain active and respect COVID-19 preventive measures.

FFF representatives explained that international attention is on COVID development and all preventive strategies. However, as movement leaders pointed out, the environmental crisis remains as a non-addressed issue.

The young representatives in Mexico encouraged respecting social isolation. Besides, the group requests the government provide clean energy sources and diminish contaminant gases emission to the atmosphere.

Peru-based FFF members also called for social leaders’ guarantees and protection. Alongside these actions, Spanish FFF leaders requested to their followers to remain active in social media and support climate defenders. Indian members are demanding better business and factory evaluation to protect the environment from over industrialization.



Among other strategies to comply with protests, FFF proposes images and sounds of climate manifestations projection on building facades. Also, demonstrators would participate from their balconies and personal spaces to maintain the quarantine.

The agreed date for a conjunct demonstration is next Friday, but several activists are starting their environmental campaigns on the eve of Earth Day, April 22. Greta Thunberg, climate activist, and FFF leader will offer communication on the occasion of this date.

FFF is a worldwide movement, with representatives in more than 2,000 cities. It brings together groups to take action and generate awareness about climate change and its consequences.