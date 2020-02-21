The 2020 Africa Climate Week to Face Paris Agreement Challenges

The "High-Level Champions for Climate Action" will meet in Kampala on April 20.

People from all over the world are expected to participate in the 2020 Africa Climate Week (ACW), which is to be held in Kampala, Uganda, to discuss ways to implement the Paris Agreement.

"We must show the world is capable of working together to tackle our most urgent challenges," the High-Level Champions for Climate Action participant Nigel Topping said.

The ACW seeks that representatives from the public and private sectors share ways to further implement the Paris Agreement, which hopes to strengthen countries' capacities to cope with the effects of climate change.

"We must ensure that governments respond, design and implement increasingly ambitious national climate action strategies," declared Topping, who was appointed by the U.K. government as its representative to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow.

Africa's young people are being educated on climate issues as their countries' economies are growing. "They are committed and eager to boost development across the continent," Muñoz said.

He added that the event will be a key opportunity for the people of the region to become global leaders in green growth and to provide the continent's youth with the cutting-edge opportunities they desire.

Under the theme, 'Partnering for Transformation towards a Low-carbon Climate-resilient and Prosperous Africa: Managing Risks, Seizing Opportunities', Africa Regional Week will take place from April 20 to 24.

The event in Kampala will be followed by "climate weeks" in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Caribbean, and Middle East and North Africa regions