Uruguay: Chancellor Resigns Over Discrepancies With Lacalle Pou

Differences come over the appointment of certain diplomatic posts.

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi Wednesday issued a letter to President Luis Lacalle Pou announcing his resignation.

On June 11 he let glimpse his desire to dedicate more time to his political party Ciudadanos, one of five in Uruguay's governing coalition, a decision that implied his potential resignation from ministerial duties.

"As I stated at the time, my intention was to remain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until the end of the year during Uruguay's Pro Tempore Presidency of Mercosur," he wrote, regarding the initial possibility to stay in duty to preside over the country's rotating presidency.

"(This) in order to conclude the Mercosur-European Union and Mercosur-EFTA agreements for which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked intensely, and to resume negotiations with Canada, Singapore, and Korea."

#Uruguay Hace minutos renunció el Canciller uruguayo @ernesto_talvi. Grandes diferencias con @LuisLacallePou determinaron su salida acelerada del ministerio. Su sustituto es Francisco Bustillo, director de cancillería con @Almagro_OEA2015 y actual embajador en España. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/jMiayKntMo — Mateo Grille (@mateoteleSUR) July 1, 2020

"Minutes ago, Uruguay's Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi resigned. Great differences with Luis Lacalle Pou determined his accelerated departure from the ministry. His replacement is Francisco Bustillo, director of the chancellery and current ambassador to Spain."

Allegedly, Talvi's decision came after several discrepancies with Lacalle Pou, over the appointment of certain diplomatic posts.

"I understand, however, that the timings in the cabinet are set by the President of the Republic. I hereby tender my resignation."

Talvi earned great recognition after handling a repatriate operation that involved passengers and crew of the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer.

"It has been a privilege to serve in this time of extremely complex challenge," he wrote.

As reported, Talvi will be replaced by Francisco Bustillo, currently the ambassador to Spain.