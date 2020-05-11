France Begins Deconfinement with Strict Measures for Paris

In the capital and four other northern regions, the number of coronavirus infections remains high.

France has started to progressively lift the quarantine measures imposed almost two months ago to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are slowing down.

According to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement, deconfinement in France, which begins on Monday, will be tightened in Paris, where there are still a high number of COVID-19 infections.

The territory has been divided into two classifications, red and green, in order to organize the exit from the confinement according to health crisis and the circulation of the virus.

In the four northeastern regions of the country, including Paris and the Mayotte island, de-escalation will be more limited.

In the 'red' regions, children over the age of 11 will not return to schools on Monday, the parks will be closed and very strict rules will be imposed on transport during the month of May.

The use of masks in transport will be mandatory throughout the country from the age of 11 and not wearing them will risk a fine of 135 euros.

To guarantee their use, cities such as Cannes, where the use of masks in public spaces is already mandatory, buses have been equipped with cameras and a system capable of recognizing when people are not wearing masks or do not keep the minimum distance of 1 meter.