France: Violent Confrontations Between Police and Parisians
    Images of the accident between the motorcyclist and police car, April 18. | Photo: Twitter/@JuanChingoFT

Published 20 April 2020 (5 hours 2 minutes ago)
Villeneuve-La-Garenne inhabitants assured it was intentional, despite police officers' non-guilt allegations on the inconvenient.

Parisian police confronted groups Sunday for the second consecutive night, as part of violent clashes occurred in the Villeneuve-La-Garenne suburb, during social isolation due to COVID-19.

The conflicts started after a 30-year-old motocross driver crashed against a police car door. According to local news media, the motorcyclist was riding at high speed, without a helmet, when he passed by the unmarked police vehicle stopped at a red light.

Villeneuve-La-Garenne inhabitants assured it was intentional. As French media reported, some witnesses say that one of the police officers smelled of alcohol.

The protesters and police held a brief truce after a first violent encounter on Saturday but by Sunday morning, both parts resumed conflict. Protesters set alight fireworks against police officers and threw containers on fire. Police responded with tear gas.

Protests and tear gas after a neighbor lost his leg in police intervention 


The Nanterre Public Prosecutor's Office announced it will open an investigation on an involved police officer and analyze the accident circumstances. Besides, administrative authorities affirmed that mediators were sent to alleviate tensions.

Reuters
by teleSUR/ gq - MP
