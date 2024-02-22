Floods Caused by Intense Rains Leave Dead in Rio de Janeiro

At least 3 deaths were left by floods and landslides, caused by intense rains in Rio de Janeiro.
According to official sources, one of the dead was a 2-year-old child from the municipality of Japeri.
In Barra do Pirai, south of Rio, disasters left one woman dead and three missing. Five people were also rescued from the remains of the building.
The Fire Department reports 130 incidents throughout the country. The disaster response operation is made up of 2,400 soldiers, firefighters and medical personnel.
In departments such as Nova Iguazú and Quemaidos, classes are suspended and schools are closed due to bad weather.
The State Secretariat for Civil Defense reports on the high risk of flooding in the departments of Nova Iguazú, Queimados, Barra do Piraí, Mendes, Paracambi, Porto Real, Engenheiro Paulo de Frontin, Japeri, Belford Roxo and Rio de Janeiro.